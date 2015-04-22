PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 22

April 22 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Air Canada has given Chief Executive Calin
Rovinescu an enhanced pension that will almost double his
retirement pay to C$791,300 ($647,863) a year by age 65 if he
remains at the airline for three more years. Under a new
employment agreement negotiated in November, Rovinescu, will
receive at least C$9.31 a share for up to one-third of his Air
Canada shares when he retires. (bit.ly/1HjPStz)
** The Harper government's pre-election budget offers
investment incentives to manufacturers and growing tax breaks to
small businesses while promising to return Ottawa to the black.
After years of highlighting the importance of Canada's resources
sector, the Conservatives shifted the focus to the hard-hit
manufacturing sector. (bit.ly/1btLpav)
** Shares of the Mississauga-based Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Inc are regaining strength after the company recently
announced its largest acquisition to date, expanding its
footprint in the lucrative U.S. market. (bit.ly/1Jt7mAP)
NATIONAL POST
** The Conservative government's 2015 budget offers up
billions of dollars in new financial relief to Canadians. The
new measures are on top of the billions of dollars in tax cuts
from income-splitting for families and an enhanced Universal
Child Care Benefit that were previously announced but rolled out
again in the budget. (bit.ly/1DMMVxy)
** Gran Tierra Energy Inc's largest shareholder
wants the company's interim CEO replaced for what it believes is
the company's "failed high-risk, high-cost exploration strategy
in Peru, Argentina, and Brazil" and the "destruction" of the
company's market value. Toronto-based hedge fund West Face
Capital Inc has accumulated 9.8 percent in the Toronto Stock
Exchange-listed company. (bit.ly/1EaDxFt)
** Justice Minister Peter MacKay has publicly denounced the
Supreme Court's decision to strike down mandatory minimum gun
sentences, arguing that the country's highest court was relying
on a "far-fetched hypothetical scenario" to mandate how Canada
deals with armed criminals. (bit.ly/1Gik9IN)
($1 = 1.2214 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)