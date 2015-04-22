PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 22

April 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Air Canada has given Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu an enhanced pension that will almost double his retirement pay to C$791,300 ($647,863) a year by age 65 if he remains at the airline for three more years. Under a new employment agreement negotiated in November, Rovinescu, will receive at least C$9.31 a share for up to one-third of his Air Canada shares when he retires. (bit.ly/1HjPStz)

** The Harper government's pre-election budget offers investment incentives to manufacturers and growing tax breaks to small businesses while promising to return Ottawa to the black. After years of highlighting the importance of Canada's resources sector, the Conservatives shifted the focus to the hard-hit manufacturing sector. (bit.ly/1btLpav)

** Shares of the Mississauga-based Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc are regaining strength after the company recently announced its largest acquisition to date, expanding its footprint in the lucrative U.S. market. (bit.ly/1Jt7mAP)

** The Conservative government's 2015 budget offers up billions of dollars in new financial relief to Canadians. The new measures are on top of the billions of dollars in tax cuts from income-splitting for families and an enhanced Universal Child Care Benefit that were previously announced but rolled out again in the budget. (bit.ly/1DMMVxy)

** Gran Tierra Energy Inc's largest shareholder wants the company's interim CEO replaced for what it believes is the company's "failed high-risk, high-cost exploration strategy in Peru, Argentina, and Brazil" and the "destruction" of the company's market value. Toronto-based hedge fund West Face Capital Inc has accumulated 9.8 percent in the Toronto Stock Exchange-listed company. (bit.ly/1EaDxFt)

** Justice Minister Peter MacKay has publicly denounced the Supreme Court's decision to strike down mandatory minimum gun sentences, arguing that the country's highest court was relying on a "far-fetched hypothetical scenario" to mandate how Canada deals with armed criminals. (bit.ly/1Gik9IN)

