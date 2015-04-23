PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 23

April 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Export Development Canada is making a C$525 million ($428.92 million) loan to Volkswagen AG, in a bid to get the German auto maker to boost its Canadian supply base as it expands in Mexico and the Southern United States. (bit.ly/1JfXzSe)

** Big-city mayors are pushing for assurances in legislation that a new transit fund from Ottawa will be permanent, as they begin a series of negotiations on the details. Finance Minister Joe Oliver referred to the program as permanent in his budget speech on Tuesday, but municipalities noted the word was not used in the budget document to describe the new program. (bit.ly/1FghqOA)

** Google Inc Canada has formed a partnership with Export Development Canada to offer Canada's roughly 2 million small and medium sized businesses a window to the world with a graphic and data-heavy picture of Canada's key export markets. (bit.ly/1DlLxzD)

NATIONAL POST

** Saying he is "astounded" by opposition in British Columbia to his company's proposed pipeline expansion, the head of U.S. energy infrastructure giant Kinder Morgan Inc warned his company would forge ahead with construction starting in the summer of 2016, if the project receives Ottawa's approval. (bit.ly/1DSmy9x)

** Infor Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), filed a prospectus for a $100 million offering of restricted voting units with each unit consisting of a share plus half a share purchase warrant. (bit.ly/1HYRM1y)

** A consortium that includes SNC Lavalin Group Inc has been selected by the Ontario government as the preferred bidder for Toronto's multibillion-dollar Eglinton light rail transit contract, sources say. (bit.ly/1d3F6em) ($1 = 1.2240 Canadian dollars)