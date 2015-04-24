PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Conservative government insists this week's budget
numbers will hold up in spite of a sudden spike in demand for
employment insurance benefits, a development that could
ultimately hamper Ottawa's promise of a razor-thin budget
surplus. (bit.ly/1Ey5NE7)
** Cenovus Energy Inc has hired bankers to explore
the possible sale or initial public offering of its royalty
lands in Western Canada. The decision to monetize the properties
comes after the dramatic drop in oil prices affected Cenovus's
business. (bit.ly/1Ok65Da)
** Sears Canada Inc has picked up two fashion lines
that Target Corp had exclusive rights to carry in
Canada, Cherokee apparel and shoes and Liz Lange maternity
clothing. Both were among troubled Target's stronger brands and
are still in its American stores. (bit.ly/1I3pZxc)
NATIONAL POST
** The sale of prized chromite assets in Northern Ontario's
"Ring of Fire" mineral belt has descended into chaos, according
to sources and court filings, with multiple bidders and
dissenters and no certainty about the endgame. The whole mess
should be sorted out on Friday, when the Quebec Superior Court
will listen to arguments and determine how the contested bidding
process should proceed. (bit.ly/1DXsAG2)
** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's
shareholders had their say on executive pay at the bank's annual
meeting and they let it be known they weren't happy, voting down
the bank's resolution on its compensation plan. (bit.ly/1Eydk5J)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)