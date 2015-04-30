PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 30

April 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The first Canadian Forces plane bearing relief supplies
landed in earthquake-ravaged Nepal Wednesday, stopping briefly
in Kathmandu before taking on a small group of Canadians and
Americans and flying them to India. (bit.ly/1I0sVMn)
** Toronto's ombudsman is preparing to release a scathing
report into the conduct of City Hall security at the height of
the Rob Ford scandal, including one instance where a guard
reportedly covered a security camera to block it from recording
the former mayor's alleged intoxication. (bit.ly/1P751NZ)
** Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, has
decided that it's not enough to charge clients interest when
they borrow money. Starting June 1, a limited number of the
bank's customers will pay a fee when they make their regular
monthly loan or mortgage payments from various accounts. (bit.ly/1bgtjb5)
NATIONAL POST
** Facebook Inc is expanding its Legacy Contact
initiative to Canada Thursday, allowing people to designate a
friend or family member who can become the manager of their
Facebook profile in the event of their death. (bit.ly/1dwaYZl)
** A Toronto law firm is seeking C$2 billion in damages from
Loblaw Co and its Joe Fresh clothing line in a proposed
class action lawsuit related to the 2013 Bangladesh garment
factory collapse that killed more than 1,100 workers. (bit.ly/1GIb3Ta)
