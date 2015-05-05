PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 5

May 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Energy shares have held up in the face of a potentially
massive political shift to the Left in Alberta even as some
executives and analysts warn of surging industry costs. (bit.ly/1Kco2gs)
** Canada's telecom regulator, Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission, is poised to rule Tuesday on a
key element of competition in the wireless industry, with many
observers expecting the decision to give new entrant carriers a
boost. (bit.ly/1FMzfFe)
** Ottawa plans to lower the regulatory fees companies pay
the federal government for licences to secure access to
satellite spectrum, which is used to deliver TV and Internet
services. (bit.ly/1c0dN3x)
NATIONAL POST
** Two Canadian mining magnates, First Mining Finance Corp
and Sulliden Mining Capital Inc are fighting an
increasingly heated battle for a tiny junior company, Coastal
Gold Corp, with one accusing the other of "incestuous
behavior" within his empire. (bit.ly/1bupDT2)
** Tens of thousands of students around Ontario will be out
of class this week as a third school board is hit with a Peel
Region high school teachers' strike, while some parents are
expected to pull their kids from school to protest the
province's new sex-education curriculum. (bit.ly/1ENtfKl)
