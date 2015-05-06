PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 6

May 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Alberta oil patch is in uncharted political territory after the New Democratic Party's unprecedented rise to power. The energy sector, the province's dominant industry, will find itself dealing with a left-of-centre premier and ruling party that have been among its harshest critics on issues of royalties, taxes and environmental policy. (bit.ly/1EX2nJr)

** The Liberal proposal for a new tax bracket would push the top combined tax rate in six provinces to nearly 50 percent or more, a psychological threshold that economists have long warned will encourage tax avoidance and disappoint government expectations for extra cash. (bit.ly/1AEvID6)

** The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) ruled Tuesday that it will regulate how much Rogers Communications Inc, Telus Corp and BCE Inc's Bell Mobility charge for wholesale roaming. (bit.ly/1QlWs4r)

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta's nearly 44-year-old Progressive Conservative political dynasty crumbled Tuesday as voters propelled New Democrat leader Rachel Notley and dozens of new MLAs into majority government territory. (bit.ly/1bxwLhu)

** Toronto home sales rose 17 percent in April from the year before, carving out a new record of hot sales for one of the hottest months of the year in real estate. (bit.ly/1FP2pnm)