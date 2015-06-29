PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 29

June 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario's manufacturing-led economy has slipped into a
productivity funk, caused by slumping exports and lost market
share in the United States, concludes a new study being released
on Monday by the Ottawa-based Center for the Study of Living
Standards. (bit.ly/1JiSUfU)
** Canada will get more power to accredit its own medical
schools, under an agreement that took years to negotiate and
reduces the U.S. influence on the criteria used to review
schools. Medical schools at the University of British Columbia
and the University of Calgary will be the first up to
be re-accredited under the new criteria. (bit.ly/1GKAjGv)
NATIONAL POST
** The second of two convicted murderers that had escaped
from a New York State jail nearly a month ago was shot and
wounded near the Canadian border on Sunday and is now in
custody. A state police sergeant shot David Sweat near
Constable, New York roughly 63 kilometers from the Clinton
prison. (bit.ly/1InnDtI)
** Canadian author and environmentalist Naomi Klein, known
for her opposition to capitalism and corporate globalization, is
scheduled to join a Vatican committee that was formed to draw
attention to a conference on the environment being held in Rome
this week. (bit.ly/1HrO82q)
($1 = 1.2365 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)