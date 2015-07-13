PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 13

July 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A Quebec court has released further details about the
investigation into widespread trading of Amaya Inc
stock ahead of its takeover last summer of PokerStars. The
updated warrant reveals that the Autorite des marches financiers
seized a variety of computers, e-mail and phone records from
three Amaya officials, including its Chief Executive David
Baazov. (bit.ly/1SiZkhn)
** The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society will release a
new report on Monday that says the pace at which Canada is
establishing protected areas is dismal and its promise to
preserve at least 17 percent of its land and inland waters by
2020 will be impossible to achieve unless the rate of progress
improves considerably. (bit.ly/1SiZWUl)
** Fire agency managers in Canadian provinces of
Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia are under strain to
find the human and materiel resources to meet the need of
suppression efforts on large fires, which are threatening
communities. (bit.ly/1O5Lcb0)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's embassy in Kiev was used as a haven for several
days by anti-government protesters during the uprising that
toppled the regime of former president Viktor Yanukovych. It
began, according to multiple sources in Kiev and Ottawa, when
one of the protesters being chased by riot police waved a
Canadian passport at embassy security. Once the door was open,
the individual was quickly followed by other demonstrators armed
with sticks and paving stones. (bit.ly/1RtAf8n)
** Employment Minister Pierre Poilievre is touting the
Conservative government's enhanced child care benefit as a boost
for the economy, while warning that Canadians should take heed
of offshore financial chaos. The enhanced benefit provides
almost C$2,000 ($1,572.70) per child per year in families with
kids under six years of age, and C$720 per year per child
between the ages of six and 17. (bit.ly/1gwV5mE)
($1 = C$1.27)
