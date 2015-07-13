PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 13

July 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A Quebec court has released further details about the investigation into widespread trading of Amaya Inc stock ahead of its takeover last summer of PokerStars. The updated warrant reveals that the Autorite des marches financiers seized a variety of computers, e-mail and phone records from three Amaya officials, including its Chief Executive David Baazov. (bit.ly/1SiZkhn)

** The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society will release a new report on Monday that says the pace at which Canada is establishing protected areas is dismal and its promise to preserve at least 17 percent of its land and inland waters by 2020 will be impossible to achieve unless the rate of progress improves considerably. (bit.ly/1SiZWUl)

** Fire agency managers in Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia are under strain to find the human and materiel resources to meet the need of suppression efforts on large fires, which are threatening communities. (bit.ly/1O5Lcb0)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's embassy in Kiev was used as a haven for several days by anti-government protesters during the uprising that toppled the regime of former president Viktor Yanukovych. It began, according to multiple sources in Kiev and Ottawa, when one of the protesters being chased by riot police waved a Canadian passport at embassy security. Once the door was open, the individual was quickly followed by other demonstrators armed with sticks and paving stones. (bit.ly/1RtAf8n)

** Employment Minister Pierre Poilievre is touting the Conservative government's enhanced child care benefit as a boost for the economy, while warning that Canadians should take heed of offshore financial chaos. The enhanced benefit provides almost C$2,000 ($1,572.70) per child per year in families with kids under six years of age, and C$720 per year per child between the ages of six and 17. (bit.ly/1gwV5mE) ($1 = C$1.27) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)