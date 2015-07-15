PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 15

July 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A government-appointed panel of legal experts has tabled a series of reform proposals to modernize Ontario's business legislation, including a recommendation to remove the province's requirement to have at least 25 percent Canadian residents on boards. (bit.ly/1Ma386a)

** Canada's national energy regulator has ordered Spectra Energy Corp to correct a series of "management system failures" following more than two dozen safety and security incidents at its Canadian plants and facilities since 2014. The National Energy Board issued a safety order to the Houston-based pipeline and midstream company on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1Ma1ph4)

** A coalition of groups representing consumers, seniors and anti-poverty activists is calling on Canada's telecom regulator to force industry players to expand access to high-speed Internet for low-income households and those living in rural areas. (bit.ly/1Ma1AZL)

NATIONAL POST

** Oxford Park Group, a Toronto-based investment firm that buys into companies with an eye to working with management, has acquired more than 5 percent of the outstanding shares of Extendicare Inc. Oxford Park officials said in a statement on Tuesday that they had "initiated discussions with the management" of Extendicare. (bit.ly/1Ma1TDQ)

** Telus Corp has agreed to sell the Blacks.ca website and related app business to a Montreal-based company that sells photo prints, calendars, posters and similar products. Telus didn't disclosed the terms of sale, but said the deal was set to close on Aug. 4. (bit.ly/1Ma2BAV)

** National Public Relations is buying Equicom, an investor relations and financial communications firm owned by TMX Group Ltd. The transaction, which builds on the public relations firm's financial communications business in Toronto, Calgary and Montreal, includes a multi-year referral agreement with TMX Group. (bit.ly/1Ma2God) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)