PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 16

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Bank of Canada lowered its trend-setting overnight
rate a quarter percentage point Wednesday to 0.50 percent - the
second rate cut in six months. (bit.ly/1fLnzJn)
** Shaw Communications Inc said Thursday it will
open a 40,000-square-foot data center in Calgary and launch a
number of cloud computing and data management services aimed at
enterprise customers. (bit.ly/1fLnEgl)
** Premium apparel producer and retailer Tilley Endurables
Inc, known for its hard-wearing sun hats, has been sold to a
private equity firm, with the goal of reversing its slide in
sales amid tougher competition. Re:Capital, the Canadian arm of
British firm Hilco Capital, has acquired Tilley, the company
said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1I58GOo)
NATIONAL POST
** Waste disposal company Stericycle Inc said it
would buy privately held Shred-it International Inc, a secure
information destruction services provider, for $2.3 billion in
cash. (bit.ly/1fLojy9)
** Cogeco Inc's profit and revenue jumped in the
third quarter, mainly on the back of growth in its U.S. cable
services as well as favorable exchange rates. Revenue for the
Montreal-based company increased by 4.1 percent to $557.8
million. (bit.ly/1fLoXMi)
** The Canadian government is actively consulting on a move
to increase the minimum down payment required to buy a house.
Sources say that Ottawa has been studying proposals to increase
the minimum down payment from five percent and said the
government is particularly keen on adding restrictions for
high-priced housing. (bit.ly/1fLp5eH)
