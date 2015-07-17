PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 17

July 17 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A pipeline owned by Nexen Energy ULC has spilled about
31,500 barrels of oil "emulsion" in northern Alberta, the
province's energy watchdog says. The Alberta Energy Regulator
said late on Thursday that it was responding to a pipeline
rupture about 36 kilometers southeast of Fort McMurray. (bit.ly/1DkfnEY)
** Magna International Inc will pay 1.75 billion
euros ($2.47 billion) to buy Getrag of Germany, the largest
independent maker of automotive transmissions, a move that
bolsters Magna's presence in a vehicle system that is crucial to
reduce fuel consumption and cut emissions as government
regulations grow more stringent. (bit.ly/1fPtEV8)
** Home-renovation company Rona Inc said Thursday
it is acquiring 18 franchise stores in Quebec and two in the
Ottawa area for an undisclosed price. The Quebec-based company
says it will compete more effectively with large U.S. rivals by
eliminating its franchise structure. (bit.ly/1DkgcgU)
NATIONAL POST
** Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, Canada's
largest mattress retailer, fell in its trading debut after
raising C$300 million ($232 million) in an initial public
offering. (bit.ly/1DkgwfK)
** Bank of Montreal agreed to pay $16 million to
end a U.S. lawsuit claiming that a lender it bought caused two
bankrupt Florida funds to lose money in imprisoned swindler
Thomas Petters' $3.65 billion Ponzi scheme. Thursday's
settlement with the trustee liquidating the Palm Beach Finance
funds was disclosed in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court
in West Palm Beach, Florida, and requires court approval. (bit.ly/1DkgBA2)
** Bombardier Inc said Pratt & Whitney Canada's
John Di Bert has been named chief financial officer, replacing
Pierre Alary, who announced his retirement in April. Di Bert,
who was most recently vice president of customer service at
Pratt & Whitney's Canadian unit, will take up his new post on
Aug. 10, Bombardier said. (bit.ly/1DkgRit)
