PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 28

Aug 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Quebec's securities regulator Autorite des marches financiersis is investigating a former BCE Inc employee over allegations of insider trading and tipping involving three deals that spanned her employment at the telecommunications giant. (bit.ly/1EoQZbi)

** Canadian fighter pilots have been accused of killing civilians during a Jan. 21 air strike in Iraq - an allegation the military has kept under wraps until now. The Canadian Armed Forces, which revealed this information in response to a question from the Globe and Mail, say they've nevertheless found no evidence to back up this accusation. (bit.ly/1EoRkee)

** Ralph Reichmann, brother of property developers Paul and Albert, who created Canary Wharf in London, has been sued by his son Abraham Reichmann, claiming Ralph and his wife Ada cut off his income, leaving him short of money to support his family. (bit.ly/1EoQ7nd)

NATIONAL POST

** With the so-called "ballot selfie" driving a legal debate in the U.S., Elections Canada officials warned on Thursday that sharing a photo of a marked ballot in the upcoming federal election could mean jail time. (bit.ly/1EoSkPA)

** At their annual conference last week, Canada's police chiefs passed a resolution calling on lawmakers to give them the ability to seize, jam or de-activate the phone numbers of street-level "dial a dope" drug dealers. (bit.ly/1NY5PW3)

** A Canadian appeal court has upheld the Conservative government's decision to cut funding to a "radical and anti-Semitic" Arab-Canadian group. In 2009, then-Citizenship and Immigration minister Jason Kenney cut C$1 million in annual funding to the Canadian Arab Federation, arguing that the group's leadership had repeatedly expressed support for Hamas and Hezbollah. (bit.ly/1NY60Ri) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)