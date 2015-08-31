版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 31

Aug 31 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto's condo sector is shaping up to have one of its strongest years on record, dispelling fears that Canada's largest housing market is ripe for a correction. (bit.ly/1LNqwXA)

** Economists from Consensus Economics are shaving their growth forecasts for 2015 ahead of a Statistics Canada report this week that is widely expected to confirm that Canada slipped into recession earlier this year. (bit.ly/1Kyd1JI)

** Barrick Gold Corp has received $298 million cash from selling half of its interest in the Porgera mining operation to Zijin Mining Group. Barrick will use the money to reduce its debt. (bit.ly/1hOiW29)

NATIONAL POST

** Conservatives and Liberals ganged up Sunday on perceived frontrunner Tom Mulcair, claiming there's a multi-billion dollar hole in the New Democratic Party leader's election platform. (bit.ly/1fPFCxe)

** Stephen Harper's political opponents are calling on the prime minister to take time off the campaign trail and concentrate on securing the release of jailed Canadian journalist Mohammed Fahmy. (bit.ly/1EsN3WW) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

