PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 4

The following are the top stories from selected Canadian
newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Toronto-based Blue Ant Media has asked the federal
broadcast regulator to ease the Canadian-content burden on its
television network Cottage Life so it can boost profits by
importing more of its daytime lineup. (bit.ly/1QdflWN)
** Canada gets slightly higher marks in the latest report
card on global innovation, but it remains a laggard in certain
key measures and is no candidate for any gold stars. (bit.ly/1JSQLVH)
NATIONAL POST
** The number of half-empty office buildings in Alberta is
projected to spike, as Colliers International predicts
an "ill-timed" building boom should push up vacancy rates in
Calgary and Edmonton. (bit.ly/1EFgSnz)
** Canada's booming technology industry has been
acknowledged by U.S. real estate firm CBRE, which has for the
first time placed Toronto and Vancouver among its top cities in
North America for job growth in the sector. (bit.ly/1PPysFJ)
** The Canadian government says it never denied refugee
applications from the family of three year old Alan Kurdi, whose
lifeless body on a Turkish beach Wednesday sparked an
international fervour. (bit.ly/1JPDMIW)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S)