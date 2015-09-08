PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 8

Sept 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has found that 85 percent of Canadian investors polled in a survey didn't panic during the dramatic ups and downs. The survey was conducted between August 31 and September 1, after some two weeks of extreme volatility on the markets. (bit.ly/1EQXBPB)

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper says no other staff member in his office acted unethically in the Mike Duffy affair other than his former chief of staff Nigel Wright. Harper made these comments in an interview aired Monday evening on CBC. (bit.ly/1EQY6t1)

** Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard's Liberal government confirmed Monday it will boost its initial admissions target for Syrian refugees threefold to 3,650 people for 2015. Public money will be made available to welcome and integrate the newcomers, Quebec Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil said. (bit.ly/1EQYvf4)

NATIONAL POST

** The Conservatives stumbled as the federal election reached an unofficial milestone on Monday, dropping two candidates from their slate in the important battleground of the Greater Toronto Area after embarrassing videos surfaced in the mainstream media and online. (bit.ly/1NXB4Ug)

** There's been no "mass exodus" from Ontario public schools. While some parents certainly are opting to home school their kids over concerns about the new teaching guidelines, which were released earlier this year. The province's largest school boards say they have yet to notice an increase in either inquiries or withdrawals. (bit.ly/1ER0HDq)

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper says Canada's military mission in the Middle East must last for "the long haul" to defeat Jihadist extremists in the region. As well, as political pressure mounts on the prime minister to bring more Syrian refugees to Canada, he insists this won't solve the problem. (bit.ly/1ER1cgx) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)