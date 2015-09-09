PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 9

Sept 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The North American auto industry is increasing the pressure on Canada, the United States and Mexico to extract a better deal for the North American Free Trade Agreement carmakers from a proposed Pacific Rim trade pact as negotiators sit down to meetings with Japan this week concerning the issue. (bit.ly/1JSAxNs)

** First Nations in Ontario are laying the groundwork for their own public inquiry into the disproportionate number of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls after being stonewalled for years by the federal Conservative government. (bit.ly/1NpdjEI)

** British Columbia's Premier Christy Clark has announced a C$1 million ($756,086) fund to assist Syrian refugees who settle in her province, saying Canadians have a duty to share the good fortune with which they've been blessed. (bit.ly/1UGyZeB)

NATIONAL POST

** Dan Dodge, the head of BlackBerry Ltd's subsidiary QNX Software Systems, is retiring from the company he helped found by the end of this year. A BlackBerry spokeswoman said Dodge would be replaced by John Wall, currently the company's chief operating officer. (bit.ly/1O0CUnt)

** The trial of the 16-year-old Montreal resident accused of robbery to finance his jihadi mission opened on Tuesday in Quebec Court's youth division. A video was played of his interrogation the day he was arrested at his private high school on Oct. 17. (bit.ly/1hWyvUZ)

** As a growing number of Canadians step up to sponsor Syrian refugees and provinces and churches pledge to do more, a bureaucratic bottleneck is slowing the complex work of bringing displaced migrants to Canada. (bit.ly/1UAWTgA) ($1 = C$1.32) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Benglauru)