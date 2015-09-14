PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 14

Sept 14 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Apple Inc revealed a new way to buy its flagship
device last week - the option to pay for unlocked models of its
newest iPhones through monthly installments. But the arrangement
is exclusive to U.S. customers, extending a trend in smartphone
shopping that has yet to make its way to Canada. (bit.ly/1UQFoUs)
** The Conservatives are trying to turn the page on the
Syrian refugee crisis controversy by announcing additional
measures - on Saturday, they said Ottawa would match C$100
million in private relief donations and are now amping up
rhetoric on the economy to try to move the narrative back to
what they consider their terms. (bit.ly/1VXm4Hz)
** New Democratic Party's Tom Mulcair launched another week
of his campaign in a key election battleground, where he
announced the NDP would spend C$1.8 billion over four years to
help provinces bolster health care for seniors. At a Sunday
event in Vancouver, Mulcair said the funding is designed to
expand home care for 41,000 seniors, create 5,000 more nursing
beds and improve palliative care services. (bit.ly/1NyUgIc)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper delivered a
two-pronged attack Sunday against his main rivals for their
positions on small business while playing up his own credentials
as a steward of the economy. Campaigning in the Ottawa-area
community of Stittsville just days before a leaders' debate on
economics, the Conservative leader strove to set himself apart
from the Liberal and NDP over their stances on small business
tax cuts. (bit.ly/1Ka5IpR)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)