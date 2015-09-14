版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 14

Sept 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Apple Inc revealed a new way to buy its flagship device last week - the option to pay for unlocked models of its newest iPhones through monthly installments. But the arrangement is exclusive to U.S. customers, extending a trend in smartphone shopping that has yet to make its way to Canada. (bit.ly/1UQFoUs)

** The Conservatives are trying to turn the page on the Syrian refugee crisis controversy by announcing additional measures - on Saturday, they said Ottawa would match C$100 million in private relief donations and are now amping up rhetoric on the economy to try to move the narrative back to what they consider their terms. (bit.ly/1VXm4Hz)

** New Democratic Party's Tom Mulcair launched another week of his campaign in a key election battleground, where he announced the NDP would spend C$1.8 billion over four years to help provinces bolster health care for seniors. At a Sunday event in Vancouver, Mulcair said the funding is designed to expand home care for 41,000 seniors, create 5,000 more nursing beds and improve palliative care services. (bit.ly/1NyUgIc)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper delivered a two-pronged attack Sunday against his main rivals for their positions on small business while playing up his own credentials as a steward of the economy. Campaigning in the Ottawa-area community of Stittsville just days before a leaders' debate on economics, the Conservative leader strove to set himself apart from the Liberal and NDP over their stances on small business tax cuts. (bit.ly/1Ka5IpR)

(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)

