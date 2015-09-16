PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 16

Sept 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The extradition hearing of former chief executive of
Canadian mining company Centerra Gold, detained in
Bulgaria, has been pushed back to the week of Oct. 5. A
Bulgarian judge has delayed Leonard Homeniuk's day in court for
a second time to give the Kyrgyz authorities more time to submit
evidence. The judge had delayed a hearing in late August for the
same reason. (bit.ly/1FMBsx8)
** Cash-starved oil sands companies are eyeing fresh cuts to
research and development budgets - a sign that today's depressed
crude prices could hamper the innovation that analysts say is
needed to lower production costs in the expensive sector. Some
of the industry's biggest producers, including Cenovus Energy
Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, are
putting spending on technology development under the microscope
even as they seek cheaper ways to wring crude from Alberta. (bit.ly/1W2vlhx)
** A former wireless retail executive was sentenced to five
months in prison on Tuesday for selling confidential industry
information to an analyst whose subsequent 2013 report on sales
of BlackBerry Ltd's newest smartphone sent the company's
stock price downward. (bit.ly/1KdWSr1)
NATIONAL POST
** WestJet Airlines Ltd announced 28 flights a week
from six Canadian cities to London - a market Air Canada
has dominated for decades. WestJet said Tuesday that it will
offer seasonal service to London's Gatwick Airport from
Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto and St. John's
beginning in May 2016. (bit.ly/1KpAH2x)
** Canadian auto-parts giant Magna International Inc
is partnering with a Tel Aviv-based cyber-security firm to
prevent vehicles from being hacked. Magna and Argus Cyber
Security Ltd announced on Tuesday that they will
collaborate on a joint offering to address security fears
related to recent cyber attacks on connected vehicles. (bit.ly/1KfGKoV)
** Canadian energy companies should prepare for a much
tougher time getting access to credit as they return to their
lenders in the coming months. Low oil prices are expected to
force Canadian banks to cut their credit lines for many
exploration and production companies by 15 to 20 percent,
analysts at Canaccord Genuity warned. (bit.ly/1NCyhzW)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)