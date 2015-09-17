PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 17

Sept 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The dispute between United States Steel Corp and
its stakeholders over the future of U.S. Steel Canada Inc has
been sent to mediation by the Ontario Superior Court judge
overseeing the Canadian unit's restructuring. The mediation will
also address a business plan for the Canadian unit, its
potential sale and the shift of production of high value-added
steel to the U.S. (bit.ly/1LiB13K)
** As Quebecor Inc prepares to ramp up investment
in its data centre business, Chief Financial Officer
JeanFrançois Pruneau told an investor conference in Montreal on
Wednesday the company is not considering "building a new
wireless network from scratch in the rest of Canada." (bit.ly/1LiBDq3)
** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is taking an 18
percent stake in Entertainment One Ltd, pledging to help
the media company succeed in its bold global ambitions. The
investment is valued at 142.4 million pounds ($221.15 million)
(bit.ly/1LiBSla)
NATIONAL POST
** A federal court judge dismissed an attempt to put an
early stop to a program in which the Canadian government agreed
to share financial information of an estimated one million "U.S.
persons" living in Canada with the Internal Revenue Service.
Judge Luc Martineau ruled Wednesday that the collection and
automatic disclosure of personal and account information from
Canadian financial institutions is "legally authorized" and is
"not inconsistent" with a tax treaty between Canada and the U.S.
(bit.ly/1P2ctLp)
** The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
has cut its outlook for the Canadian economy because weak
commodity prices are generating "strong headwinds". The OECD
reduced its economic forecast for the global economy for both
2015 and 2016 ahead of the slowdown it expects if the U.S.
Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the first time in
nearly a decade. (bit.ly/1P2dmDP)
** Large integrated oil producers, which have so far escaped
the worst of the oil price rout, will need to make further cuts
as earnings and cash flows are expected to drop 20 percent this
year, says a report from Moody's Investor Service. Released
Wednesday, the report said those producers face continued
pressure as oil prices will remain "lower for longer". It also
said refineries won't be able to fully offset the oil price
collapse.(bit.ly/1P2ekjj)
($1 = 0.6439 pounds)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)