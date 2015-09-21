PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 21

Sept 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** There has been strong interest in a package of six U.S. gold assets that Barrick Gold Corp wants to sell, a senior executive of the company said on Sunday, adding that he expects a deal to close before year-end. The interest has been largely from North America-based miners, Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky said. (bit.ly/1isw2ly)

** Two of Canada's biggest resources companies have endorsed a call for governments and industry to clearly assert the right of aboriginal communities to veto major projects that negatively affect their traditional territories. Suncor Energy Inc and Tembec Inc are members of the Boreal Leadership Council that is releasing a report on Monday, calling for the adoption of the principle of "free, prior and informed consent" when industry is working with indigenous populations. (bit.ly/1iswgZX)

NATIONAL POST

** Despite recent stock market volatility and objections from opposition parties, Hydro One Ltd's initial public offering is expected to go ahead later this year. The Ontario government filed a preliminary prospectus on Friday for Canada's biggest IPO in more than 15 years. (bit.ly/1iswoII) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)