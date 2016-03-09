PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 9

March 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Imperial Oil Ltd has reached a deal to sell 497
Esso-brand retail gas stations to five fuel distributors for
$2.8 billion, as the company seeks to focus on its expanding oil
sands and refining businesses.(bit.ly/1p7h5sg)
** The Liberal Canadian government has placed Transport
Canada under special oversight for repeatedly missing internal
financial targets - a highly unusual move targeting a federal
department. (bit.ly/1QCO9Sz)
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Barack Obama
are expected to commit their two countries to slash methane
emissions from the oil and gas industry by at least 40 per cent
as part of a bilateral approach to curb climate change.(bit.ly/1RQXPZV)
NATIONAL POST
** United Airlines has ordered another 25 aircraft from
Boeing Co, virtually killing Bombardier Inc's
hopes of selling the CSeries to the big U.S. carrier. United
said Tuesday that it will supplement its previously announced
order for 40 narrow-body 737-700 jets with 25 more.(bit.ly/1QLb5wR)
** The federal consumer agency is sounding warning bells
about the growing debt Canadians are taking on through auto
loans. Consumers have been taking advantage of stretched
amortization periods in recent years to take on more debt
without increasing their monthly payments, the Financial
Consumer Agency of Canada revealed Tuesday in a research report
tracking market trends. (bit.ly/1Lcz8Yz)
($1 = 1.3390 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)