PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 2

June 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Fresh warnings are being issued about the Vancouver and Toronto real estate markets as a growing chorus urges further action from Ottawa amid a continual rise in housing prices. (bit.ly/1r3w0o3)

** A federal spy agency inadvertently shared logs of Canadians' phone calls and internet exchanges with intelligence allies such as the United States for years, a newly disclosed report says. (bit.ly/1O6velB)

** Saudi Arabia is arming Yemeni forces led by a controversial military commander accused of using child soldiers, a leading human-rights researcher is warning Parliamentarians. Ottawa must suspend sales of Canadian-made combat vehicles to Riyadh if it fails to obtain guarantees that they won't become embroiled in this, Belkis Wille, of Human Rights Watch told a Senate committee. (bit.ly/1O6tMiV)

NATIONAL POST

** Vantage Airport Group Ltd began work Wednesday on a $4 billion makeover of New York's rundown LaGuardia Airport, and said the massive contract will significantly raise its profile in the United States. (bit.ly/1sqzzWR)

** The NDP is planning to force debate on a special committee on Canada's electoral system Thursday, proposing a new model that would put the Liberals in a minority position. (bit.ly/1ZfA6VW)

** Bombardier Inc announced Wednesday that WestJet Encore has converted its remaining options into firm orders to beef up the Calgary company's fleet of 45 Q400s. Bombardier says the cost of the transaction - nine new planes - is about C$293 million ($223.60 million). (bit.ly/1sqze6y) ($1 = 1.3104 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)