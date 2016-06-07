PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 7

June 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Commodities from oil to gold have ended their epic swoon
- and, in the process, turned Canadian stocks into some of the
world's hottest offerings. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, which
tracks 22 raw materials, finished Monday more than 20 percent
above its low on Jan. 20, meeting the most common definition of
a bull market. (bit.ly/1TTc5jY)
** The legalization of assisted death enters a new era
Tuesday, marked by conflicting approaches by provinces and
uncertainty for patients and doctors after the Supreme Court
deadline to create frameworks for assisted dying expired on June
6. (bit.ly/1Ob88ds)
** Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi on Monday accused his
Vancouver counterpart, Gregor Robertson, of fear-mongering over
the latter's high-profile campaign to block an oil pipeline
project that many in Alberta see as crucial to the province's
economic well-being. (bit.ly/1PDl9Nr)
NATIONAL POST
** Two senior editors have left the Toronto Star newsroom in
the last few days. Spokesman Bob Hepburn said Monday that
managing editor Jane Davenport has transferred to a different
role at her own request. He said Davenport will remain an
employee of parent company Torstar Corp and that
details on her new job will be announced soon. The move comes
after the departure last week of Jon Filson, the head of the
paper's StarTouch tablet project. (bit.ly/1UaKCho)
** In Canada, the federal Liberals, along with governments in
Ontario, Quebec and Alberta have expressed interest in the
concept of a guaranteed minimum income - also known as a
guaranteed annual income. While basic income guarantee, or basic
income, is often said to enjoy support across the political
spectrum, it's clear that left and right have very different
ideas of what it would mean. (bit.ly/1Y5GoZN)
** Outspoken Ontario New Democrat Cheri DiNovo will be the
first person to announce a bid for the leadership of the federal
NDP. DiNovo will make the announcement official Tuesday morning
from a church in Toronto's Parkdale-High Park riding that she
currently represents. (bit.ly/22KN7ci)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)