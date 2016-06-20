PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 20

June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Foreign Minister Stephane Dion made a big decision earlier this year on whether to allow Canadian-made military goods to be shipped to Thailand, a country ruled by an undemocratic junta since a 2014 coup - but the government won't divulge whether he blocked or approved these exports. (bit.ly/28Izvdg)

** Canadian executives overwhelmingly support expanded international trade deals, including more open commerce with the United States and a free-trade deal with China. (bit.ly/28IzE0a)

** Workers at the Bombardier Q400 factory in Toronto have agreed to the company's request to shift production of the plane's wings and cockpit to low-wage countries, a move that will eventually eliminate 200 jobs. (bit.ly/28IzPZE)

NATIONAL POST

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a bold election promise to expand and enhance the Canada Pension Plan to provide a more secure retirement for Canadians, but there is skepticism the necessary provincial consensus will be reached when finance ministers gather Monday in Vancouver. (bit.ly/28IzYfk)

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)