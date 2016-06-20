PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 20

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Foreign Minister Stephane Dion made a big decision earlier this year on whether to allow Canadian-made military goods to be shipped to Thailand, a country ruled by an undemocratic junta since a 2014 coup - but the government won't divulge whether he blocked or approved these exports. (bit.ly/28Izvdg)
** Canadian executives overwhelmingly support expanded international trade deals, including more open commerce with the United States and a free-trade deal with China. (bit.ly/28IzE0a)
** Workers at the Bombardier Q400 factory in Toronto have agreed to the company's request to shift production of the plane's wings and cockpit to low-wage countries, a move that will eventually eliminate 200 jobs. (bit.ly/28IzPZE)
NATIONAL POST
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a bold election promise to expand and enhance the Canada Pension Plan to provide a more secure retirement for Canadians, but there is skepticism the necessary provincial consensus will be reached when finance ministers gather Monday in Vancouver. (bit.ly/28IzYfk)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)
