PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 22

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Trudeau government will not make public the text of a
"Joint Action Plan" it recently hammered out with six Arab Gulf
states, including Saudi Arabia, that spells out how Canada might
deepen its relationship with these countries in coming years. (bit.ly/28LQyKU)
** Encana Corp has agreed to sell oil and natural
gas assets to Birchcliff Energy Ltd for C$625 million
in the latest sign that a freeze on deal flow in the oil patch
is thawing. (bit.ly/28LQH1h)
NATIONAL POST
** The dramatic decline in freight volumes is taking its
toll on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, which took the
unusual step Tuesday of warning that its second-quarter results
will come in significantly below expectations. (bit.ly/28LQGu2)
** An uptick in natural gas prices caught some commodities
analysts by surprise this week, as higher temperatures and more
demand for gas fuel bullish calls for the commodity. (bit.ly/28LR63o)
** Business organizations reacted quickly and harshly
Tuesday to freshly announced enhancements to the Canada Pension
Plan that will increase contributions employers must make. (bit.ly/28LQMC6)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)