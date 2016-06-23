PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 23

June 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Quebec government has signed a definitive agreement with Bombardier Inc for the previously announced investment of $1 billion in the company's C Series new-jet program. (bit.ly/28S3liO)

** Ronald Weinberg, the co-founder of children's animation house Cinar Corp, has been sentenced to eight years and 11 months in prison for what the judge said was "a leading role" in the massive fraud that resulted in the collapse of the celebrated company and the destruction of the retirement savings of thousands of investors. (bit.ly/28S3aEd)

NATIONAL POST

** Air Canada is threatening to walk away from its plan to buy up to 75 CSeries jets from Bombardier Inc unless the federal government gives it more flexibility over where it does its maintenance work. (bit.ly/28NSGCa)

** BlackBerry Ltd isn't ditching handsets just yet, with its top objective for 2017 to return its struggling device business to profitability, CEO John Chen told shareholders Wednesday. (bit.ly/28NSBhA)

** A Toronto-based mining company Primero Mining Corp locked in a dispute with Mexico's tax authorities is hoping the Liberal government will raise its case when Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto visits Canada next week. (bit.ly/28NSJOa) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)