PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 1

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A disparity in the wages of two groups of workers at Canada Post is a pressing issue in negotiations between the Crown corporation and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. If an agreement can't be struck by Saturday, the issue could be one factor behind a possible strike or lockout. (bit.ly/29ee72H)

** Enbridge Inc and its oil industry partners have seen their faint hope for the Northern Gateway pipeline project dealt a major blow on Thursday as the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the permit issued by the federal cabinet two years ago. (bit.ly/29bub1F)

** Canada's federal government is moving toward a restrictive market for recreational marijuana, vowing to impose potency limits, controls on advertising and strict rules over the production and sale of the drug. Ottawa has unveiled a nine-member panel to draw up Canada's new marijuana framework, sending out the clearest signal to date that it is not bowing to the demands of members of the illegal pot industry that has boomed in recent months. (bit.ly/29ayzQZ)

NATIONAL POST

** Superior Plus Corp's $982-million deal for Canexus Corp has fallen apart after last-minute negotiations failed to provide enough time to fight off a legal challenge in the United States. (bit.ly/297s2XY)

** In a week where BuzzFeed Canada and Global News announced they were cutting positions, Canada's media industry got a little bit of a jolt on Thursday afternoon when the world's largest broadcaster, the BBC, announced it would be adding an editorial bureau in Toronto and launching a version of BBC.com tailored for Canadians. (bit.ly/297rPUJ)

** Rising oil prices have pushed up the loonie against the U.S. dollar in recent months, but CIBC Capital Markets says that will likely change later this year. CIBC analysts said in a new report that a U.S. Federal Reserve hike in December will push the loonie down to 74 U.S. cents, from its current level of about 77 U.S. cents. (bit.ly/297euaf)