PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 6

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Centerra Gold Inc of Toronto, a miner looking for ways to lower its risk, has struck a $1.1 billion deal to buy Thompson Creek Metals Co Inc, a Colorado-based miner seeking relief from a mountain of debt. (bit.ly/29w1sZm)

** Meeting the demand by Unifor that Ford Motor Co's Canadian arm, Ford Motor Co of Canada Ltd, invest in its engine plant in Windsor will be a "challenge", company officials said on the eve of negotiations on a new contract with the union that represents 6,400 workers. (bit.ly/29w1Rv7)

** The federal government is taking steps to prevent First Nations children who fall ill on reserves from being denied proper treatment and medical supports because federal and provincial governments can't agree about who should pay. (bit.ly/29w2bKg)

NATIONAL POST

** Loblaw Cos Ltd President Galen Weston, who observed in May that consumers were getting fed up with rising food prices, now wants his company's largest suppliers to shoulder a bigger part of the inflationary burden. (bit.ly/29w2rsv)

** Two consultants who have done work for NewLeaf Travel Co Inc say the discount travel company owes them tens of thousands of dollars, raising concerns about the airline's financial position as it gets set to offer its first flights later this month. (bit.ly/29w2zIC)

** Canada's most expensive market for homes shows no signs of slowing down as June results outpaced a torrid May. The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said it was the best June on record for existing home sales and price increases were escalating on a year-over-year basis. (bit.ly/29w2G6W)