PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 12

* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The LNG Canada joint venture led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc has delayed its final investment decision on exporting liquefied natural gas from Kitimat in northern British Columbia. (bit.ly/29t3j0g)
** The Toronto Real Estate Board is stepping up its efforts in court to overturn a decision by the federal Competition Tribunal that allows more detailed home sales data to be released on the internet. (bit.ly/29t39pG)
** Key stakeholders of Essar Steel Algoma Inc are pursuing a multi-pronged effort to block the purchase of the steelmaker by a New York-based private equity fund, KPS Capital Partners LP, and a group of lenders. (bit.ly/29t3wka)
** Canada's telecom regulator has officially given discount wireless startup Sugar Mobile a reprieve, ruling that the newcomer can keep relying on roaming services from Rogers Communications Inc - at least for the time being. (bit.ly/29t3rNn)
NATIONAL POST
** The provincial government announced on Monday that it was going ahead with plans that would allow the city to tax owners of vacant property - a tax pushed for and endorsed by Vancouver's mayor, Gregor Robertson. (bit.ly/29t3LM8)
** In barely a year, Alberta's New Democratic Party (NDP) government has gone from threatening to increase oil and gas royalties to having to provide royalty incentives to stimulate drilling activity. (bit.ly/29t3WHa)
** In about two weeks, shareholders of Migao Corp will be asked to vote on a transaction whereby the chief executive plans to acquire the company, which owns and operates fertilizer production plants in China, for 75 cents per share. (bit.ly/29t3Saw) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
