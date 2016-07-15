PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 15

July 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Solid quarterly earnings at Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc are fuelling minority shareholder concerns that a proposal to take the satellite radio business private low-balls the company's true value. (bit.ly/29HM2BX)

** Isaac Perlmutter, one of the largest shareholders in the Walt Disney Co, filed a lawsuit against Toronto businessman Harold Peerenboom on Tuesday, alleging he illegally obtained DNA from Perlmutter's wife, Laura, and falsely implicated the couple in a hate-letter campaign.(bit.ly/29HMr7b)

** Following a hastily convened meeting of scientists and bureaucrats in Ottawa on Wednesday, the federal agency that funds most of the biomedical and health research conducted in Canada is overhauling its controversial system of reviewing grant proposals. (bit.ly/29HMLTu)

NATIONAL POST

** Without naming anyone, Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter has called out a report from Wednesday which suggested it was "complete nonsense" that price gains in Toronto were justified based on foreign buying, among other issues. (bit.ly/29HMyQt) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)