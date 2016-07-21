PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 21

July 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada ranks 10th among the 23 largest energy consumers in the world when it comes to using that energy efficiently. A study released on Wednesday by the non-profit American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) put Canada in the middle ranks for energy efficiency, citing the country's strict appliance and building standards as areas of strength. (bit.ly/29Pf0ep)

NATIONAL POST

** Junior miner and hostile takeover target Dolly Varden Silver Corp insists it has valid business reasons to seek a private placement that would dilute the company's market value in the face of a hostile takeover bid launched by Hecla Mining Co. (bit.ly/29NIEEa)

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trumpeting the new Canada Child Benefit that just landed in parents' bank accounts across the country, but the government's inability to properly pay tens of thousands of federal workers is proving to be a costly distraction for the Liberals. (bit.ly/29NJfGh) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)