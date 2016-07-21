PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 21

July 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** In Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first chance to name a judge to the Supreme Court of Canada, the search for diversity is bumping up against the reality of limited choices - raising the odds that a government that chose just three white males in its first 15 judicial appointments will pick one for the country's most powerful court. (bit.ly/29NQ0rp)

** Three First Nations are taking the federal government to court because they say fishing restrictions on the Fraser River are causing cultural harm by making it difficult for them to harvest salmon for funeral feasts and other ceremonies. (bit.ly/29NPppA)

** Canada's premiers are about to sit down in Yukon to discuss the largest overhaul of interprovincial trade rules in a generation, possibly opening Ontario stores to more British Columbia wine and its road projects to outside bidders, but outstanding issues could prevent a final deal from being adopted this week. (bit.ly/29PnnXk)

NATIONAL POST

** The Canada Revenue Agency has revoked the charitable status of The Smile Train Canada, a year and a half after the Financial Post raised questions about its large fundraising expenditures. (bit.ly/29NMTzB)

** Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc has reached a $177 million (C$231 million) settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency over two pipeline spills in the summer of 2010 that released more than 26,500 barrels of oil into rivers in Michigan and Illinois, bringing the total cost of the controversial clean-up to more than $1.2 billion (C$1.57 billion). (bit.ly/29NMPQF)

** Junior miner and hostile takeover target Dolly Varden Silver Corp insists it has valid business reasons to seek a private placement that would dilute the company's market value in the face of a hostile takeover bid launched by Hecla Mining Co. (bit.ly/29PoplX) (C$1 = $0.77) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)