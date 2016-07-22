版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 22

July 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Oil sands giant Suncor Energy Inc has for the first time set a specific goal for greenhouse gas reductions, and has pledged to cut the emissions intensity of its oil and petroleum production by 30 percent by 2030. (bit.ly/29Q1pqR)

** The Turkish government is calling on Canada to "take the necessary steps" to address what it describes as a terrorist organization responsible for last week's failed coup. (bit.ly/29Ruxuf)

** A new housing tax proposed this week by West Vancouver's mayor that targets non-residents would be "discrimination", says Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson. (bit.ly/29Ruu1u)

NATIONAL POST

** Four days before NewLeaf Travel Co Inc is set to launch its first flights, a passenger-rights advocate is asking the Federal Court of Appeal to shut down the discount tour operator unless it can post a C$3.74 million ($2.85 million) performance bond. (bit.ly/29RuTB1)

** The Canadian government announced Thursday it will solicit bids from companies to repair and maintain two new fleets of navy ships, a strategy it had been warned earlier could cost taxpayers more money. (bit.ly/29PZVg5) ($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

