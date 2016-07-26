PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 26

July 26 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Twitter Inc has struck a deal to livestream free
weekly baseball and hockey games with Major League Baseball's
technology arm. The deal allows the social-networking company to
stream MLB and National Hockey League contests once a week. (bit.ly/29WBLAz)
** Real estate industry watchers applauded the government of
British Columbia's surprise move to tax foreign home buyers in
the Vancouver region and urged politicians in Canada's other hot
housing market, Toronto, to follow suit. (bit.ly/2aqmXcM)
** Oil's recovery has stalled on sputtering demand, dashing
hopes of a sustained rebound in energy shares and the broader
economy. Since surging past $51 a barrel in early June, U.S.
benchmark crude has fallen 16 percent. (bit.ly/2aHcnvP)
NATIONAL POST
** After a five-and-a-half month delay, NewLeaf Travel Co
Inc launched its first flights on Monday amidst an ongoing court
battle that still has the potential to foil the latest addition
to Canada's airspace. (bit.ly/29WCoKE)
** Gary Fung, the Vancouver-based founder of the now-defunct
BitTorrent search engine isoHunt, has settled his second and
final lawsuit with the music industry. The C$66 million ($49.91
million) settlement with the record company trade association
Music Canada closes a decade-long legal battle. (bit.ly/29WCz8M)
($1 = 1.3224 Canadian dollars)
