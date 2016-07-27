PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 27

July 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Ontario's Financial Accountability Officer Stephen LeClair says the province's Liberal government is hiding information from him - keeping secret financial data on the controversial privatization of Hydro One, major infrastructure projects and spending in the healthcare system. (bit.ly/2a91jI2)

** Alberta is set to take the lead from British Columbia in having Canada's most onerous carbon pricing, as the federal government presses all provinces to increase levies aimed at reining in greenhouse gas emissions, according to a report released by Canada's Ecofiscal Commission on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2a94kYV)

** Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains is overseeing the development of a federal innovation strategy, starting with consultations this summer around six core themes. (bit.ly/2a95bc3)

** Citing concerns over residential affordability, British Columbia slapped an additional 15 percent property tax transfer fee on all foreign investors, and entities representing them, for purchases in Metro Vancouver effective Aug. 2. (bit.ly/2a97pIz)

** BlackBerry Ltd has released a new mid-range, touchscreen Android smartphone with a focus on security in its latest attempt to return its waning hardware business to profitability. (bit.ly/2a97eNk) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)