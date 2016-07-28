PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 28

July 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's federal housing agency has raised new alarms about the country's housing market, warning that euphoria over real estate is spreading beyond detached homes in Toronto and Vancouver to townhouses and condos, and to other cities. (bit.ly/2azYzE8)

** Alberta's wildfires took their toll on Suncor Energy Inc in the second quarter. Overall production averaged 330,700 barrels a day, down 41 percent from the same period in 2015. (bit.ly/2aiX3rg)

** Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd is losing a veteran energy analyst. Chris Feltin, who has worked in equity research for 12 years at the Australian-owned bank and the Canadian firm it acquired, has decided to take a mid-career break. (bit.ly/2ajAgbZ)

NATIONAL POST

** The government of Ontario has named Hudson's Bay Co vice chair Bonnie Brooks as the new Liquor Control Board of Ontario's chair, one day after announcing the launch of an online site where customers will be able to order alcohol. (bit.ly/2ay73yM)

** The return of the gold bull market in 2016 is driving massive cash generation for Canada's largest miners of the metal. Barrick Gold Corp, Kinross Gold Corp and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported major improvements in cash flow generation. (bit.ly/2ay7Y2a) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)