PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 29

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The pipeline and power company TransCanada Corp
says it aims to have its new, discounted tolling system to help
natural gas producers in Western Canada compete with abundant
U.S. shale gas in place in the fall of 2017. (bit.ly/2aD4sjS)
** Canada's largest oil sands producers suffered heavy
losses in the second quarter, but say two years of deep cost
cutting has put them in a position to consider expansion. (bit.ly/2amzQl0)
** The soaring price of gold has failed to ignite expansion
frenzy at Canada's largest gold miners. Instead, the latest
round of earnings reports show an industry intent on reducing
debt and rebuilding confidence. Goldcorp Inc said on
Thursday that it was installing a new accounting system, cutting
staff at head and regional offices by a third and selling mines.
(bit.ly/2aOYKee)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian National Railway Co is taking advantage
of low interest rates to raise $650 million in new debt. The
company announced Thursday that the 3.2 percent notes, due in
2046, will be used to refinance outstanding debt and to buy back
more shares. (bit.ly/2aBc21W)
** The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission has launched a review of its three-year-old wireless
code, the set of rules that effectively killed three-year
cellphone contracts and put an end to exorbitant roaming fees.
The review will culminate with a public hearing in February. (bit.ly/2aBcHAi)
** Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc cut its earnings
forecast for the fifth time in six quarters on Thursday as its
realized potash prices plunged to stunning lows. (bit.ly/2aD7mFi)
