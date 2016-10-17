PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 17

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's housing agency is raising the alarm over the country's real estate sector, warning about a strong risk of problems on the horizon. (bit.ly/2dVsnwR)
** The regulatory colleges that oversee doctors and pharmacists in British Columbia are planning to tell their members that pharmacists can distribute the abortion pill directly to women, despite Health Canada guidance that says only physicians should hand out medication that ends a pregnancy. (bit.ly/2dVrxzY)
NATIONAL POST
** Workers at FCA Canada Inc have voted 70.1 per cent in favour of a new four-year labour contract that will invest $331.4 million in upgrading the Canadian plants. (bit.ly/2dVrsfS)
** Ontario Power Generation has reworked one of its advertisements about its coal-free electricity production, after pressure from the body that regulates advertising in Canada. (bit.ly/2dVqbVX) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.