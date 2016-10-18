PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 18

Oct 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Online real-estate brokerage Zoocasa shuttered by Rogers
Communications Inc last year is relaunching with a new
website and an injection of cash from a group of
technology-focused investors. (bit.ly/2dkd9n0)
** Larry Tomei is joining HSBC Bank Canada as
the new head of retail banking and wealth management. (bit.ly/2dke1bg)
** Merger talks between Canadian online gambling company
Amaya Inc and British bookmaker William Hill Plc
have ended after the two firms concluded they would be
stronger on their own. (bit.ly/2dke3A7)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian political commentator Ezra Levant is turning to
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for help after a United Nations
department barred his online news outlet from attending next
month's Conference of the Parties (COP 22) in Morocco. (bit.ly/2dkfEG6)
** The naming of Newfoundlander Malcolm Rowe to the Supreme
Court of Canada justice ushers in a contemporary and open era in
its occult appointment process while maintaining its 141-year
custom of regional representation. (bit.ly/2dkhp66)
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)