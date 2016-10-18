版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 18

Oct 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Online real-estate brokerage Zoocasa shuttered by Rogers Communications Inc last year is relaunching with a new website and an injection of cash from a group of technology-focused investors. (bit.ly/2dkd9n0)

** Larry Tomei is joining HSBC Bank Canada as the new head of retail banking and wealth management. (bit.ly/2dke1bg)

** Merger talks between Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc and British bookmaker William Hill Plc have ended after the two firms concluded they would be stronger on their own. (bit.ly/2dke3A7)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian political commentator Ezra Levant is turning to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for help after a United Nations department barred his online news outlet from attending next month's Conference of the Parties (COP 22) in Morocco. (bit.ly/2dkfEG6)

** The naming of Newfoundlander Malcolm Rowe to the Supreme Court of Canada justice ushers in a contemporary and open era in its occult appointment process while maintaining its 141-year custom of regional representation. (bit.ly/2dkhp66) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)

