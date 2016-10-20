PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 20

Oct 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The senior chairs keep shuffling inside Toronto-Dominion
Bank, the latest being Tim Wiggin's return to TD Securities,
where he will run its equities business. (bit.ly/2e3Hnc5)
** Builders who have constructed "net-zero" houses are
urging Ottawa to go slow with any proposal to change the
building code to require super-energy-efficient buildings to
ensure the rising costs don't add to Canada's housing
affordability problems. (bit.ly/2e3HxzU)
** Auto parts giant Magna International Inc has as
of now scrapped plans to move out of its headquarters in Aurora,
Ontario, to a new head office in nearby King City. (bit.ly/2e3GZKE)
NATIONAL POST
** The head of Canada's central bank acknowledged that
policymakers came close to the tipping point on Wednesday's
interest rate decision. (bit.ly/2e3G5xC)
** Mountain Equipment Co-op is opening five of its cavernous
outfitting stores this year, the most in a year since a group of
outdoor enthusiasts founded it 45 years ago. (bit.ly/2e3F9ta)
** Canexus Corp directors termed a hostile takeover
offer as "inadequate", setting the stage for a long proxy fight
with Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. (bit.ly/2e3IcBH)
