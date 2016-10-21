PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 21

Oct 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The former parent company of Essar Steel Algoma
Inc is teaming up with agriculture and industrial
giant Cargill Inc to renew its bid to buy U.S. Steel
Canada Inc, sources familiar with the companies' plans say. bit.ly/2dsVUQJ
** Tourmaline Oil Corp is buying northeastern
British Columbia natural gas assets from Royal Dutch Shell Plc
for C$1.4 billion ($1.06 billion) in cash and stock. bit.ly/2dsVNEN
NATIONAL POST
** The Ontario Energy Board has told power companies across
the province that they must send customers a hydro bill every
month by the end of the year - a change that could cost up to
C$10 million ($7.55 million). bit.ly/2dsTzoC
** The federal government has appointed four people to
consult with communities along the Energy East pipeline after
concerns over the integrity of National Energy Board's hearing
process forced three members to step down last month. bit.ly/2dsUvtt
($1 = 1.3237 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)