PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 24

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Belgium's Foreign Ministry announced Sunday the Belgian foreign minister has canceled a trip to a Caribbean-EU summit in order to try to salvage the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with Canada. bit.ly/2dBvFHW
** Canadians with a limited credit history have often been excluded from getting car loans and mortgages at Canada's biggest banks, but that will likely change in the new year, when lenders incorporate new technology for calculating credit scores. bit.ly/2dBzP2v
NATIONAL POST
** Less than a month after BlackBerry Ltd announced the end to in-house hardware development, the former smartphone titan appears to be prepping to release another smartphone this week. bit.ly/2efYiYX
** The federal government is looking for feedback on proposed changes to Canada's mortgage system that would require lenders to take on a "modest portion" of the losses on insured loans that default. bit.ly/2efPBh4
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja iu Bengaluru)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
