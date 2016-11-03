PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 3

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** GMP Capital's chief executive officer says the company is facing "good dilemmas" as it weighs its options about the future of its roughly 30 percent stake in high-net-worth asset manager Richardson GMP Ltd. bit.ly/2eqNLuE
** The world's largest financial companies, including Canada's major banks, are going to embrace blockchain technology to retool their post-trading processes for investors over the next decade, allowing them to complete securities trades more quickly and at a lower cost, according to blockchain specialist Blythe Masters, chief executive officer of Digital Asset Holdings LLC. bit.ly/2eqR0SR
** Dominic Barton, who heads Ottawa's Advisory Council on Economic Growth, said Canada lags far behind many countries in taking advantage of private financing to help fund large-scale projects, adding that infrastructure needs in Canada far exceed the capacity of governments to pay for them alone. bit.ly/2eqQOTK
NATIONAL POST
** Fewer people are buying homes in Vancouver because of rapidly changing market conditions, partially brought on by government regulation, according to a report by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. bit.ly/2eqSIUt
** The Canadian federal government is set to raise foreign ownership levels for domestic airlines, a move that could spark the creation of ultra low-cost domestic carriers. The moves are part of a suite of initiatives to be announced Thursday in Montreal by Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau. natpo.st/2eqTK2O (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.