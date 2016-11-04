PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 4

Nov 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian federal Liberal government is providing an additional C$2.9 billion in loan guarantees for the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project. bit.ly/2fBGD1s

** The Federal Court of Canada has faulted Canada's domestic spy agency for unlawfully retaining data and for not being truthful with judges who authorize its intelligence programs. Separately, the court also revealed that the spy agency no longer needs warrants to collect Canadians tax records. bit.ly/2fBHoHH

** Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau opened the door to political financing reforms on Thursday that would crack down on fundraising events for which the Liberal Party has been accused of selling preferential access for cash in an apparent violation of the Prime Minister's own ethical rule. bit.ly/2fBGJpy

NATIONAL POST

** Metrolinx, the agency that manages public transit in Ontario, confirmed Thursday it has formally notified its intent to cancel its C$770-million contract with Bombardier Inc to supply light rail vehicles in Toronto. bit.ly/2fBC8nq

** Visa Inc, which has accused Wal Mart of using customers as leverage after the retail giant said in June it would stop accepting the credit card in Canadian stores, appears to be ratcheting up the months-long battle by offering C$10 credits to cardholders in Manitoba who shop elsewhere. bit.ly/2fBCoTq

** The Canadian Forces has sent a surveillance aircraft to the Arctic to investigate a pinging sound that appears to be coming from the ocean floor, but the military is no closer to solving the mystery of what could be making the noise. natpo.st/2fBDL4K