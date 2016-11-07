PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 7

Nov 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Workers at Ford Motor Co of Canada Ltd have
approved a new contract with the company, wrapping up 2016
contract negotiations between Unifor and the Canadian units of
the Detroit Three automakers. bit.ly/2fKwkYI
** The U.S. election is almost certain to be the sole
fixation of the financial world this week. Everything else is
secondary to Tuesday's vote - the culmination of a bitter
marathon of an election campaign. bit.ly/2fKwLlO
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to roll out a
new environmental protection regime for British Columbia's coast
as early as Monday. It is his answer to the province's demand
for a "world leading marine spill response" plan, which is
currently the biggest sticking point in gaining the British
Columbia government's approval for new heavy-oil pipelines. bit.ly/2fKvECV
NATIONAL POST
** In about 10 days, the second multibillion-dollar equity
offering this year by TransCanada Corp is set to close.
The C$3.2 billion ($2.39 billion) financing - the sale of 54.75
million shares at C$58.50 plus an option to sell another 5.475
million shares at the same price, which runs until mid December
- was announced this week. bit.ly/2fKy5FF
($1 = 1.3409 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)