PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 8

Nov 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** No matter who prevails in Tuesday's presidential
election, the U.S. ambassador to Canada says President Barack
Obama is determined to win an uphill fight to get congressional
approval of the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership deal
during the lame-duck session. tgam.ca/2fWDNn7
** Air Canada is assessing whether to expand its
Rouge discount airline within Canada as a way to compete with
new low-cost carriers that are preparing to enter the market,
chief executive officer Calin Rovinescu says. tgam.ca/2fWGc13
** The federal government has revised how it assesses
applications for permanent residence from former international
students and expects to release the changes later this month,
bolstered by recommendations from its panel on economic growth
that argued this group is key to Canada's immigration strategy.
tgam.ca/2fWDwAh
NATIONAL POST
** With his announcement on Monday of a C$1.5 billion ($1.12
billion) marine protection plan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
created the conditions to approve Kinder Morgan's Trans
Mountain pipeline expansion. bit.ly/2fWDjgy
** National Bank of Canada has made a deal to deploy
up to C$1.3 billion through the loan platform of San
Francisco-based fintech firm LendingClub Corp over the
next year. bit.ly/2fWMXja
** New federal regulations designed to ensure that pipelines
have "readily accessible" funds on hand to deal with the
consequences of oil or gas spills will have little impact on
major pipeline projects, but could spell trouble for smaller
companies. bit.ly/2fWIvBg
** In an attempt to reduce the number of unsolicited calls
Canadians receive, the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission issued a decision Monday that
gives telecoms 90 days to develop technical solutions to block
illegitimate nuisance calls within their networks. bit.ly/2fWEb4L
($1 = C$1.34)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)