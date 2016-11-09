PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 9

Nov 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The stunning victory by Donald Trump in the U.S. election
throws into disarray Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's goal of
forging a North American energy and climate strategy. tgam.ca/2fRS999
** Canadian aerospace supplier Cormer Group Industries Inc
is suing Bombardier Inc for C$25 million ($19 million)
in damages, saying it was blindsided by the plane maker's sudden
decision to suspend its Learjet 85 luxury-jet development
program. tgam.ca/2fRNxzO
** Marijuana was one of the winners of an otherwise bitterly
divisive presidential election campaign, as voters in several
states voted to support measures that would permit some legal
use of the drug. tgam.ca/2fRM64c
NATIONAL POST
** The need for Canada to adopt better aboriginal
consultation practices is "at the heart" of a newly appointed
National Energy Board review panel, Natural Resources Minister
Jim Carr said Tuesday. bit.ly/2fRW0Tt
** Ontario finance minister Charles Sousa unveiled plans on
Tuesday to create a new regulator in the province to consolidate
and strengthen oversight of credit unions, mortgage brokers,
provincial pension plans and provincially registered insurers. bit.ly/2fRT09R
** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp on Tuesday
released statistics for national housing starts that show the
British Columbia market numbers falling fast, a development that
comes in the wake of new mortgage financing rules from Ottawa
that went into effect last month. bit.ly/2fRWngX
($1 = C$1.34)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)