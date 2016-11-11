PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 11

Nov 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The election of Donald Trump is offering an unexpected lift to Canada's largest insurers, the latest sign of a turnaround for companies that have struggled under the weight of low interest rates for the better part of a decade. tgam.ca/2eIVVeQ

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board posted steady investment returns in its most recent quarter alongside making bold bets on a wide range of international investments. tgam.ca/2eIWPIe

** Bombardier Inc has dismissed the potential impact of a Trump presidency on its operations as it reported a narrower third-quarter loss and said profitability for the full year would be better than previously expected. tgam.ca/2eIVCAT

NATIONAL POST

** Canada Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the Canadian government will work to ensure incoming U.S. President Donald Trump understands - and potentially even expands - the existing trading relationship between Canada and the United States. bit.ly/2eJ0UfB

** Analysts are increasingly negative on Primero Mining Corp after it reported another disappointing quarter in which the Toronto-based miner downgraded its annual forecast yet again. bit.ly/2eIWQfn

** Crescent Point Energy Corp's losses narrowed in the third quarter as the shale oil and gas producer focused its efforts on deploying new technology in an attempt to lower costs. bit.ly/2eIXpWH