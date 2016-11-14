版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 14日 星期一 18:42 BJT

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 14

Nov 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Rogers Communications Inc says it will cut down on the frustration of waiting for the cable guy by letting customers track their technician's location in real time as a service van makes its way to their home. The new service will be launched on Monday in Hamilton, Ontario. tgam.ca/2eSnOkR

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some of his senior cabinet ministers will spend Monday behind closed doors at Toronto's Shangri-La hotel, pitching investors on why they should park their billions in Canada. tgam.ca/2eSq8Z6

** Canadian security experts are increasing their vigilance against activists' threats to the country's energy infrastructure, as civil-liberties advocates worry about the use of improper surveillance on peaceful opponents to major projects. tgam.ca/2eSqcIe

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian doctors are increasingly medicating children with antidepressants and antipsychotics, suggests a new study. Experts worry this is the latest sign of using drugs to achieve "behavioural control". natpo.st/2eSkPcd

** Quebec's provincial Liberal Party has a reputation as a disciplined election-winning machine. But after holding power for 11 of the last 13 years, there are growing signs of decay in the party of Premier Philippe Couillard. natpo.st/2eSqUFr (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

