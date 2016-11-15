PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 15

Nov 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Amaya Inc's former chief executive officer put
forward a C$3.5 billion ($2.59 billion) takeover proposal for
the online gambling company, backed by four overseas investment
firms. tgam.ca/2fQkpoQ
** The federal government has tapped long-time public
servant Judith LaRocque for a temporary stint in a vice-chair
role at the country's telecom and broadcast regulator. tgam.ca/2fQdCvc
** Gildan Activewear Inc has made an offer to buy
American Apparel in a bid by one Canadian company to rescue from
the ashes of bankruptcy a valuable trademark built by another. tgam.ca/2fQlVXV
NATIONAL POST
** Electricity companies in Alberta fear Premier Rachel
Notley's government is preparing legislation to retroactively
change power contracts signed 15 years ago, a move critics say
would create an investment chill in the province. bit.ly/2fQipgr
** First-time homebuyers' break on the land transfer tax
will double under a new proposal by the Ontario government, but
wealthy purchasers will pay the price once new land transfer
rules come into effect Jan. 1, 2017. bit.ly/2fQjBQL
** Canadian utility, telecom and REIT stocks are all
vulnerable to price dips now that Donald Trump has been elected
president of the United States, a new report from RBC Capital
Markets says. bit.ly/2fQm6lW
($1 = C$1.3527)
