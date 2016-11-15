版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 15日 星期二 18:19 BJT

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 15

Nov 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Amaya Inc's former chief executive officer put forward a C$3.5 billion ($2.59 billion) takeover proposal for the online gambling company, backed by four overseas investment firms. tgam.ca/2fQkpoQ

** The federal government has tapped long-time public servant Judith LaRocque for a temporary stint in a vice-chair role at the country's telecom and broadcast regulator. tgam.ca/2fQdCvc

** Gildan Activewear Inc has made an offer to buy American Apparel in a bid by one Canadian company to rescue from the ashes of bankruptcy a valuable trademark built by another. tgam.ca/2fQlVXV

NATIONAL POST

** Electricity companies in Alberta fear Premier Rachel Notley's government is preparing legislation to retroactively change power contracts signed 15 years ago, a move critics say would create an investment chill in the province. bit.ly/2fQipgr

** First-time homebuyers' break on the land transfer tax will double under a new proposal by the Ontario government, but wealthy purchasers will pay the price once new land transfer rules come into effect Jan. 1, 2017. bit.ly/2fQjBQL

** Canadian utility, telecom and REIT stocks are all vulnerable to price dips now that Donald Trump has been elected president of the United States, a new report from RBC Capital Markets says. bit.ly/2fQm6lW ($1 = C$1.3527) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐